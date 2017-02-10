Tech21, the leaders in impact protection for mobile devices and the UK's number one case brand, today joined an elite band of companies around the world after being awarded a coveted Investors in People Silver accreditation.

The British firm, based in Twickenham, London, is one of the world's fastest growing technology companies, producing stylish yet protective cases for the latest devices and tablets.

The internationally recognised Investors in People Silver award is held by just 14,000 organisations across 75 different countries and celebrates what it takes to lead, support and manage people well for sustainable results.

Tech21 excelled in nine key assessment criteria including workplace trends, essential skills and effective structures, only possible by the views and opinions of the firm's UK staff, which tech21 continue to promote through 'employee voice' programmes.

The accreditation is the latest accolade for tech21, having recently been named in the Sunday Times 'Fast Track 100' of British tech companies.

Investors in People is the global standard for people management and its sought-after stamp of approval is said to be the sign of a great employer, an outperforming place to work and a clear commitment to sustainability.

One such example which impressed the judges was tech21's recent move to sponsor the preservation and display of the work of renowned inventor Trevor Baylis whose house sits opposite the company's headquarters on Eel Pie Island in Twickenham.

Tech21's founder Jason Roberts said he was incredibly proud of the entire team for gaining the prestigious accreditation. He said: "This award is testament to the incredible, innovative work of every single person across the company.

"One of the pillars of our business is that we strongly believe that things can always improve and get better, and we apply this principle to our products, our workplace and our contribution to society as a whole.

John Doughty, CEO of tech21 added "We're delighted to have achieved this high standard and now the next step will be working towards achieving the award for all our team members through a global employee programme and attaining the gold accreditation in the coming years as tech21 continues to grow."

About tech21

Since 2005, tech21 has been developing the most advanced, scientifically proven cases and screen shields for mobile, tablet and laptop devices worldwide. tech21 combines science, engineering and British design to create products that address three core consumer benefits: style, protection and performance. As the brand evolves to continue meeting the needs of its consumers, tech21 has developed the most advanced impact protection material on the market FlexShock™. The ultra-thin and lightweight material absorbs and dissipates force and can withstand drops up to 13 feet. In addition tech21 puts all its products through a rigorous testing program, and in an industry first has partnered with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) to develop its testing methodology. This ensures that the tests tech21 products have to pass are overseen by independent experts. Tech21 is the number one case brand in the UK. For more information, visit tech21.com.

