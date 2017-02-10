Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2017) - Monarca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MMN) ("Monarca" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's activities over the last few months. This period has been a difficult for Monarca and Junior Mining Companies in general. We are encouraged by the recent strength in precious metal prices and believe, given the uncertainty in the today's world, that this strength will continue.

Through this difficult period with limited funds the Company has managed to keep all properties in good standing and maintain the Company's office in Durango.

Carlos Espinosa, a Monarca Director, has been closely monitoring developments in Mexico and the State of Durango. Given the recent changes in Mexico, especially the newly elected pro-mining government in the State of Durango, and subject to funding, the Company is confident, that we will gain surface access to Tejamen in the near future.

The Company is evaluating all funding options including property joint ventures, sale of properties, royalty agreements. In that regard Monarca is in preliminary discussions with several companies and groups. In addition to those discussions Monarca has also had preliminary discussions with groups focusing on adding additional properties to the Company's portfolio of properties.

About Monarca Minerals Inc.

Monarca is a Canadian company focusing on the exploration and development of silver projects along a highly productive mineralized belt in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of silver projects including a mineral resource of 27.8 million ounces of silver (19.8 million tonnes at 45.0 g/t Ag) at its Tejamen deposit.

