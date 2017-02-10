sprite-preloader
Freitag, 10.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,524 Euro		+0,171
+3,19 %
WKN: 914333 ISIN: US0323325045 Ticker-Symbol: AS3 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMTECH SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMTECH SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,497
5,76
14:04
5,563
5,78
14:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMTECH SYSTEMS INC
AMTECH SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMTECH SYSTEMS INC5,524+3,19 %