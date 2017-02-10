Amtech saw US$15.9 million in customer orders for its solar manufacturing business in the three months leading up to December 31st 2016, compared to US11.8 million for the same period a year earlier.

Overall net revenue decreased by 31% compared to the preceding quarter, but at US$29.1 million was 32% higher than the figure for Q1 2016. Solar revenue was reported at US$11.4 million, while Amtech's solar backlog rose to $US35.8 million compared to the previous quarter's US$34 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...