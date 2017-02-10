To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 10 February 2017
Announcement no.14/2017
CORRCTION it is only following bond we have refinanced:
Drawing of RTL F bonds on 1 April 2017
After having successfully refinanced loans funded in DK0009383432, BRFkredit hereby informs the market that all bonds in the ISIN-code will be drawn on the next term date. The information will be available through VP SECURITIES on 1 March 2017.
Drawing of RTL F bonds on 1 April 2017
After having successfully refinanced loans funded in DK0009385809, DK0009386880 and DK0009389397, BRFkredit hereby informs the market that all bonds in the ISIN-codes will be drawn on the next term date. The information will be available through VP SECURITIES on 1 March 2017.
Yours sincerely BRFkredit
Søren Winkler Head of Analysis
Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30 E-mail swi@brf.dk
Web: brf.dk
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
