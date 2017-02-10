TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- The Mint Corporation (TSX VENTURE: MIT) ("Mint") is pleased to announce that Ms. Kym No, CPA, CMA has been appointed to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

Ms. Kym No brings over 18 years of experience in finance, accounting and taxation in public companies. More recently, Ms. No is the Corporate Controller for Gravitas Financial Inc. and previously Corporate Controller for several mining companies, including Carpathian Gold Inc. and Iberian Minerals.

Ms. No is replacing Mr. Rishi Tibriwal following his resignation to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Tibriwal joined Mint Corporation in 2014 and has been a valuable contributor to the company. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, Mr. Vishy Karamadam, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We would like to thank Rishi for his significant contributions to Mint and the years of dedicated service and wish him well in his future endeavours."

About The Mint Corporation

Established in 2004, Mint is a vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services provider with its own processing platform, ATM network and proprietary branded card products delivered to workers in the United Arab Emirates. Mint operates as a payroll card and processing services provider in the UAE through its ownership in Mint Middle East LLC and Mint Gateway for Electronic Payment Services LLC.

