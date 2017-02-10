OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AKR) (OTC PINK: AKRFF) ("Ackroo" or the "Company"), a gift card, loyalty and rewards technology and services provider, announced the launch of their latest advancement to the Ackroo Anywhere platform with integration to i-Lube POS Software. This development will provide current and prospective Ackroo customers who wish or plan to utilize Inter-link Resources i-Lube point of sale software solution the opportunity to utilize a fully integrated version of the Ackroo Anywhere gift card and loyalty solution. The fully integrated version of Ackroo Anywhere includes the entire gift card, loyalty and promotional features plus additional features like departmental and sku based loyalty, mobile application options along with several additional reporting features and services. The combined solution has gone live across 8 Minit Lube locations in Alberta, Canada and is now available for all quick-lube clients using i-Lube POS.

Founded in 1998 and based in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada, Inter-link Resources specializes in the development and design of integrated point of sale software for the quick-lube industry. Their flagship product I-Lube is used on 3 continents in 4 different countries with the bulk of their customers in Canada and the United States. I-Lube has been developed specifically for the fast lube industry and has become the product of choice across all 3 continents. To learn more visit www.pcilube.com.

"Integration to i-Lube is a great advancement for the Ackroo Anywhere platform," said Steve Levely, chief executive officer at Ackroo. "More and more merchants are moving towards fully integrated POS solutions for the operational ease and advancement it brings. With this shift also comes the demand for 3 rd party gift card and loyalty providers like Ackroo to integrate to these platforms in order to provide a single point of sale for all currency types (credit, debit, gift card, loyalty etc.). This partnership is yet another step towards increasing our addressable market through integration and helps to further position us for success. We are also thrilled to support the quick-lube industry. This is a segment we currently cater to and has great demand for our products and services as they look to increase revenues, retain customers and compete in the very competitive quick-lube market. The first client utilizing the combined solution was also sponsored by a major Canadian petroleum provider that we look forward to working with alongside other quick-lube partners of theirs. This is an exciting advancement for the Company and our new partners."

About Ackroo

Founded in 2012, Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty processing solutions to help small to medium sized businesses attract, retain and grow their customers and their revenues. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process gift card & loyalty transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their gift card and loyalty accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo's technology solution. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

For information, please contact:

Steve Levely

Chief Executive Officer

Ackroo

Tel: 613-599-2396 x730

Email: slevely@ackroo.com