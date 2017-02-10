The Nykredit Group has conducted bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 April 2017.



For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan, interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:



ARMs funded by 1Y ARMs funded by 3Y ARMs funded by 5Y bonds DKK bonds DKK bonds DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------- Cash -0,09% 0,05% 0,38% rate --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.



Enquiries may be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 66 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



