The Nykredit Group has conducted bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 April 2017.
For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan, interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:
ARMs funded by 1Y ARMs funded by 3Y ARMs funded by 5Y bonds DKK bonds DKK bonds DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------- Cash -0,09% 0,05% 0,38% rate --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 66 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614482
