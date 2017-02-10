AMD Stock Is Going ParabolicAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has been on an epic run since it bottomed in 2015, and there are some signs that this run is going to gain even more steam. In the traders' universe, we refer to this type of price action as "going parabolic."There are number of indicators that continue to suggest higher prices, but the standout that supports a parabolic run is that AMD stock has surpassed a previous price objective with much velocity.In my previous publication on AMD stock, titled ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...