DIS Stock: Heading HigherWalt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) reported earnings on February 7, and the results were mixed. It managed to beat on the bottom line, but the top line fell short of expectations. The revenue miss was due to continued pressures from the ESPN network division as consumers continue to shy away from cable. The initial reaction saw Disney stock trade lower by two percent, but by the following trading day, this potential drag was completely erased, as DIS stock had no problems shrugging this news off and closing the day.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...