

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) announced it has initiated a restructuring program targeted to deliver at least $1.0 billion in annualized cost savings in 2017. The savings include cost reductions from the previously announced closure of 108 Kmart and 42 Sears stores. The company plans to reduce its corporate overhead, more closely integrate Sears and Kmart operations and improve merchandising, supply chain and inventory management.



On February 10, 2017, Sears entered into an agreement to amend its existing asset-based credit facility. The amendment provides a $140 million increase to available borrowing capacity under revolver as compared to availability reported at the end of the third quarter of 2016.



Edward Lampert, CEO of Sears, said, 'In the first several weeks of 2017, we undertook a series of transactions to optimize our capital structure and unlock value across our wide range of assets. We intend to use net proceeds from our announced Craftsman and real estate transactions, as well as from improvements in the operating performance of the company, to meaningfully reduce our outstanding obligations and their associated expenses.'



The company is targeting a reduction in outstanding debt and pension obligations of $1.5 billion for fiscal 2017 through improving profitability, asset sales, and working capital management.



Sears said its preliminary fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA was negative at $61 million, compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $137 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. The company said this significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA has been driven by tighter expense control and inventory management. Sears expects fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders will range between $635 million and $535 million, which is inclusive of a non-cash impairment charge related to the Sears trade name of between $350 million and $400 million. This compares to a net loss attributable to shareholders of $580 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, which was inclusive of a non-cash impairment charge related to the Sears trade name of $180 million.



Sears expects total revenues of $6.1 billion and $22.1 billion for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2016, respectively. Total comparable store sales for the fourth quarter have declined 10.3%, comprised of a decrease of 8.0% at Kmart and a decrease of 12.3% at Sears Domestic.



