Company: Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG Booth/Stand: 6G37 Event: Mobile World Congress 2017

Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017

Barcelona, ES Web: http://www.rosenberger.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rosenberger.HFT

About Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG

Rosenberger is one of the worldwide leading suppliers of controlled impedance and optical connectivity solutions, system components for mobile communications networks, data centres and test measurement as well as high voltage contact systems. The Rosenberger group with more than 7,500 employees operates manufacturing and assembly locations worldwide as well as a global sales network. Rosenberger is certified to ISO /TS 16949, DIN EN 9100, ISO 9001, ISO 14001.

Contacts:

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG

Marc Käumle

+49 8684 181813

marc.kaeumle@rosenberger.de

or

Aldo Croci Torti

+49 8684 181707

aldo.crocitorti@rosenberger.de

