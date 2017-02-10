HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 10 February 2017 at 3:15 p.m.



PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON HONKARAKENNE'S NET SALES AND RESULT FOR 2016



Preparation of Honkarakenne's 2016 financial statements is ongoing. The company estimates that adjusted result before taxes for 2016 will be better than the guidance published earlier.



According to the unaudited accounts 2016, Honkarakenne net sales will be lower than in previous year but adjusted result before taxes will be better than in previous year but unprofitable.



Honkarakenne's previous guidance was the following: According the Honkarakenne's view the net sales and adjusted result before taxes for 2016 will be lower than in the previous year.



Honkarakenne will publish its 2016 financial statement release according to earlier given schedule on 16 February 2017.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ



Marko Saarelainen President and CEO



Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com



