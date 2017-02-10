Robit Oyj: KARI ALENIUS ROBIT PLC'S NEW VP FOR EMEA REGION

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 10 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 3.15 P.M.

KARI ALENIUS ROBIT PLC'S NEW VP FOR EMEA REGION

Kari Alenius, M. Sc. Engineering (b. 1965) has been appointed the new person in charge of EMEA Region of Robit Plc. His position will be VP EMEA. The specific startup of Alenius will be agreed later.

Alenius enters Robit Plc from Sales Director position in Teknikum Group Ltd. He has previously operated in the following management positions in Finland and abroad: Sales Manager (IMI Fabi S.p.A.) in Italy, Sales Director Asia Pacific (Rio Tinto Minerals & Luzenac) in Singapore, Business Development Manager (Rio Tinto Minerals & Luzenac) in France as well as Industry Manager (Rio Tinto Minerals & Luzenac) in Belgium.

Alenius has also worked for Tamfelt Corporation and United Paper Mills.

Alenius will be nominated also as a Member of Robit Plc's Global Management Team.

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 19 own sales and stock points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA. Robit is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more information, see www.robit.fi (http://www.robit.fi).

