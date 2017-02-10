Cannabis Industry Quickly Becoming a Lucrative, Wide Open Market for Development of Innovative Products and Services

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The services sector and development of new technology for the cannabis industry continues to expand at an unusually high rate as industry trailblazers race to consistently introduce enhanced products and services from delivery & shipping applications to products designed to deliver higher quality goods to meet the rising consumer demand.Companies with recent market performance or developments of note in the industry include:Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC: SGMD), OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTC: OWCP), GrowBlox Sciences, Inc. (OTC: GBLX), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP).

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC: SGMD) having secured access to important patents for the active packaging of cannabis, today announces its product development strategy.The technology the Company intends to introduce will not only help to better preserve cannabis, including THC levels, via control of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, humidity and thermodynamic cooling, but will also significantly improve the safety of cannabis via the emission of food safe oxidizers to mitigate mold, bacteria and other pathogens, including powdery mildew.

"We believe these important patents will enable us to create an entirely new class of cannabis curing, transport and storage products," commented, Jimmy Chan, CEO. "We plan to use this intellectual property to develop products that will enable cultivators and retailers to better preserve THC levels, while virtually eliminating any pathogens. Additionally, we will be able to apply the patents directly to the creation of home cannabis storage units that will prolong enjoyment for consumers. We are currently designing laboratory testing protocols for these products to further validate our product concepts."

Sugarmade is currently working towards two initial products within the developing market for active packaging of cannabis.These include:

1) Dispensary/Home Storage Container.The Company's top priority is an active packaging enabled cannabis storage container that will better preserve THC and terp levels, while treating cannabis for pathogens.

2) Grower Cure Box. Proper curing of cannabis is not an easy process. The Company plans to develop a curing box that will enable home and professional cultivators to better manage the curing process via control of C02, O2, and moisture levels, while ensuring that desirable aromas are preserved and that pathogens, especially molds and mildews, do not spoil the cannabis during the process.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) closed up over 5% on Thursday at $0.60 trading over 1.3 Million shares by the market close.OWC Pharmaceutical Research, a developer of cannabinoid-based therapies targeting a variety of different medical conditions and disorders, this week announced the appointment of Dr. Sharon Rozenblat as Senior Advisor to the Scientific Advisory Board of its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd ("OWC Israel").

GrowBlox Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) closed up on Thursday at $0.385 trading over 1.34 Million shares by the market close. Growblox Sciences, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development of medical cannabis drugs and treatments. The company produces measurable medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) closed down slightly on Thursday trading over 50.8 Million shares by the market close.Medical Marijuana's. CEO will speak on Cannabis Industry Trends & Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals at Money Show Orlando taking place Feb. 8-11 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando.

Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) executives announced yesterday tat Hemp, Inc. has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Real Estate Contacts, Inc. (REAC). According to the LOI, REAC will sell its Southern Hemp Company brand to Hemp, Inc. As part of the strategic partnership, REAC will continue to be the manufacturer and Hemp, Inc. will manage the retail operations. REAC executive, Roger Ford, will oversee the manufacturing of all products.

