Picton Property Income Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10 February 2017

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), Picton Property Income Limited announces that the following beneficial holding of ordinary shares was acquired by Mr Andrew Dewhirst, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, on 9 February 2017.

4,000 ordinary shares at 79.630p representing 0.00074% of the Company's issued share capital. The shares are registered under Barclays Stockbrokers.

Mr Dewhirst is the beneficial holder of a total of 24,000 ordinary shares, representing 0.0044% of the Company's issued share capital.

-ENDS-

For further information:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Sam Walden

Tel: 01481 745323

Fax: 01481 745051

Note to Editors

Picton Property Income Limited is an income focused, property investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Picton can invest both directly and indirectly in commercial property across the United Kingdom.

With Net Assets of £434.4 million at 31 December 2016, the Company's objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth by investing in the principal commercial property sectors.