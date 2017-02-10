SolarWorld, the German solar manufacturer, has released preliminary business figures for 2016 that reveal stable increases in revenue and shipments year-on-year (YOY).

Consolidated revenues reached €803 million in 2016 ($853 million), which is a 5% increase on 2015's €763 million. Shipments hit 1,375 MW, up 19% on 2015's 1,159 MW.

SolarWorld's EBITDA, however, was negative at €-26 million, down from positive €41 million in 2015. Last year's figures include provisions of €12 million that were steered towards longer-term operating activities that will continue to take effect until 2019.

Based on its 2016 preliminary financials, SolarWorld is looking to focus on the development and promotion of monocrystalline high-efficiency products in 2017 as a means of streamlining its competitiveness, the company said in a press statement.

To do so, the firm warns of potential job losses of around ...

