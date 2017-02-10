Supply Chain Professionals Point to Cybersecurity and Changing Trade Regulations as Top Concerns in 2017

Retailers who are slow to adopt new online channels have suffered in slowing brick-and-mortar sales leading to store closures or bankruptcy. Innovative retailers and importers experienced a huge uptick in sales from e-commerce channels in 2016. According to a report by Adobe Digital Insights, between November 1st and December 31st, online sales hit $91.7 billion, up 11% from $82.5 billion a year ago.

Survey respondents share what issues their e-commerce channel has encountered, including logistical delays, supply chain complications, or regulatory penalties. (Graphic: Amber Road)

In order to provide the industry with timely information that can be leveraged to take advantage of this opportunity, American Association of Exporters Importers (AAEI) and Amber Road launched the inaugural Benchmark Report: e-Commerce Impacts Global Trade

"While the disruptive force e-commerce has on the economy appears most prominently in the retail sector, this latest digitalization of trade will continue to change industry trade patterns and product distribution for years to come," explains Marianne Rowden, president and CEO, AAEI. "With growing internet penetration, a consistent customer shift from store to web shopping, and the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, the growth of online shopping is massive." Fifty-one percent of survey respondents experienced an uptick in sales through this channel.

The report draws on data from a January 2017 survey of over 250 supply chain professionals; manufacturers, shippers, logistics providers, and other related service providers. Some notable data points include:

75% have an online sales channel

65% of those who don't have existing online channels are now planning to implement them in the near future

Nearly 36% experienced shipping/transportation challenges that impact retailers' ability to achieve strategic goals and objectives

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) accounted for the largest percentage of delays for imports

Cybersecurity was the top concern for shippers, followed closely by changing global trade regulations

e-Commerce isn't new, but it has reached a critical mass to significantly impact global trade. According to the report, e-Commerce has revolutionized business-to-consumer sales, resulting in a newly empowered consumer with higher expectations for their retail shopping experience.

"While there is clearly a large market opportunity associated with global e-commerce, there are challenges identified in the report that companies must face to create a successful e-commerce infrastructure," says Gary Barraco, director, global product marketing, Amber Road. "To stay ahead of the e-commerce curve, companies must address primary gaps with a combination of technology, trade compliance knowledge, and automation."

