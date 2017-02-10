MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- Quinto Real Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE: QIT) ("Quinto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the nomination of Dr. Luisa Moreno to the Board of Directors of the Company. She replaces Mr. Andre Goguen who resigned from the Board.

Dr. Luisa Moreno, Ph.D., has over 10 years of experience in the finance and investment banking sector. Dr. Moreno is currently the Managing Director at Tahuti Global, a successful consulting firm in the area of natural resources, servicing regional and foreign government institutions, in matters related to policy, regulations, funding and strategies for the mineral sector and related industries. She also consults to investment funds, mining firms and mineral processing companies.

In addition, Dr. Moreno is a financial advisor to, and on board of directors of Canadian listed junior mining companies, where she is actively involved in project development strategies, asset evaluation and negotiation, financing and securing offtake agreements. Dr. Moreno is a Physics Engineer with a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Mechanics from Imperial College London, in the United Kingdom.

Michael Curtis, President and CEO of Quinto, said: "On behalf of the Board, we wish to welcome Dr. Moreno to Quinto's team. This is a major announcement for Quinto, as we believe that her expertise, knowledge and vast network will help us in our search to assess, acquire and develop new promising mining projects. We also would like to thank Mr. Goguen for his commitment and many contributions to Quinto during his mandate. We wish him the best in his future endeavours."

About Quinto Real Capital Corporation

Quinto Real Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE: QIT) is a Canadian gold exploration company. It owns a 5% interest in the Monster Lake property (IAMGOLD: 50%/TomaGold: 45%) and an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Gwillim, Fancamp and Embry properties, all located close to the Chibougamau mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statement.

