MBA Petri Katajamäki (born 1962) has been invited to step in as Managing Director of the Panostaja Group company Megaklinikka. Katajamäki will assume his duties as Managing Director no later than March 13, 2017. Christoffer Nordström will continue with the company as a Member of the Board and minority shareholder.



Petri Katajamäki possesses strong and diverse expertise in international business. He has served in the B2C and B2B sectors and worked on the internationalization of service concepts. Katajamäki has been involved in building Finnish brands abroad, and his marketing competence is substantial. He is transferring to Megaklinikka from Finpro, where he was Head of Marketing. Before Finpro, Katajamäki was responsible for the European sales of Honkarakenne Oyj and served as Managing Director of the company's German subsidiary.



Panostaja Oyj



Juha Sarsama CEO



Further information:



CEO



Juha Sarsama



Panostaja Oyj



+358 (0)40 774 2099



