Coinsilium Group Limited - Investee Company Update

10 February 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Investee Company Update

Factom

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), blockchain technology investment and development company, is pleased to announce that Factom Inc. ("Factom"), a blockchain company in which Coinsilium has a 1.5768% equity interest, has received a US$750,000 investment from Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused investment arm of Overstock.com, Inc, for 2.50% of Factom's common stock.

This investment values Factom at US$30m and Coinsilium's shareholding in Factom at US$473,040, 236.52% higher than at the time of Coinsilium's investment in 2015.

Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: "We are pleased to see Medici Ventures coming into this investment round and reaffirming Factom's leading position and increasing valuation with minimal dilution for existing shareholders. The Blockchain industry is evolving fast and attracting a wider range of investors. This is the second revaluation in our investment portfolio we have announced this year, which further demonstrates Coinsilium's proficiency in identifying the right investments at an early stage.

2017 is set to be a pivotal year for Blockchain and Coinsilium is well positioned to capitalise on its early mover advantage. We look forward to updating the market on some of the exciting new investment and venture opportunities we are currently pursuing"

About Factom

Factom is at the forefront of pushing the blockchain revolution towards solving real-world business problems. Factom's unique back-end infrastructure allows corporations, governments, and organizations to securely integrate, manage, and secure data -- any type, any source, and at a massive scale. The result is a new generation of audit and accountability tools for a safer, more affordable way to handle secure and tamper-proof transactions. For more information: www.factom.com.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

Coinsilium is a London-based blockchain technology focused investment and development company, supporting early-stage blockchain companies through investment, acceleration, development and education.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Coinsilium has a portfolio of interests in blockchain companies including SatoshiPay, Factom and RSK Labs and offers a suite of services including accredited training & education, investment solutions, in-house development and other professional services to blockchain/fintech companies and major corporations eager to learn how blockchain technology can transform their business processes.

