Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2017) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") plans geophysical work to follow up its recently announced discovery of ore shale type mineralization (news release dated January 12, 2017) on its optioned Solwezi properties. Work will consist of approximately 35 line kilometres of natural source audio magneto tellurics ("NSAMT") to map strike and depth extents of host rock.

The NSAMT survey will be done on the Mitu area of the Solwezi properties, where the extent of the favourable ore shale trend has yet to be tested. The results from this survey will determine the scope and collar locations for future drill programs.

Ore shale mineralization is the dominant form of copper, cobalt and nickel deposition in the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the largest single copper production area in the world. Mineralization is associated with shale units which form chemical and physical 'traps' for base metals at or near the favourable contact between the Upper and Lower Roan units. This contact zone along the western flank of the Solwezi Dome extends for over 17 kilometers on the Company's License areas.

Qualified Person: Richard Mazur, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release. Mr. Mazur is a Director of the Company and, as such, is not independent.

