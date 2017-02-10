TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 10
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 9 February 2017 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1314.04
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1296.56
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1333.42
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1315.94
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/