TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 9 February 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1314.04 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1296.56 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1333.42 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1315.94 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

