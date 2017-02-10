Regenerative Medicine Market Worth 38.70 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Regenerative Medicine Market by Therapy (Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy), Product (Cell-Based, Acellular), Applications (Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Disorders, Dermatology, Oncology, Cardiology) - Forecast to 2021 " published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 38.70 Billion by 2021 from USD 13.41 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 87 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 137 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Regenerative Medicine Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/regenerative-medicine-market-65442579.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the Regenerative medicine market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The major factor driving the growth of this market, are government and private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders, increase in global healthcare expenditure, and rapid growth in the aging population.

The report segments this market based on types, therapy, application, and regions. Based on types, the Regenerative medicine market is segmented into cell-based products and acellular products. In 2016, cell-based products expected to dominate the global Regenerative medicine market. The key drivers includes the increasing awareness about stem cell therapy, growing funding for new stem cell lines, and development of advanced genomic methods for cell analysis.

Speak to our Expert @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=65442579

Based on therapy, the Regenerative medicine market is segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and immunotherapy. The cell therapy segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market, increasing funding from several agencies and private organizations for the research and development of cell therapies, growing inclination of the healthcare industry towards stem cell research, and increasing global awareness about the benefits of stem cell therapies.

By application, orthopedic & musculoskeletal disorders, dermatology, cardiology, diabetes, central nervous system diseases, and other applications. Oncology is expected to account the fastest growing market owing to increasing prevalence of cancer globally and rich product pipeline and increasing demand for cancer treatments.

Based on regions, the global Regenerative medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as technological advancement in the Regenerative medicine and rising incidences of chronic diseases and aging population.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=65442579

Key players in the Regenerative Medicine Market include Organogenesis Inc. (U.S.), Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Vericel Corporation (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), and NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Acelity (KCI Concepts) (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), Cook Biotech Inc. (U.S.), and C.R. Bard (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market (2012 - 2017) - (Neurodegenerative, Cardiovascular, Cancer & Autoimmune, Skin and Infectious Diseases)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/autologous-cell-therapy-market-837.html

Biopreservation Market by Product (Media, Sera, Cryogenic Storage Systems, Thawing Equipment, Alarms), Biospecimen (Human Tissue, Stem Cells, Organs), Application (Therapeutic, Regenerative Medicine, Clinical Trials), End User - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biopreservation-media-storage-equipment-market-842.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets