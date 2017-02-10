The following information is based on the press release from Comptel Corporation (Comptel) published on February 9, 2017 and may be subject to change.



Nokia Corporation has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Comptel, whereby every one (1) Comptel share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 3.04 per share. If Comptel, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Comptel (CTL1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached file.



https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614510