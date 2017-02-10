Orange Belgium: Orange Belgium and Ingenico Payment Services launch a mobile payment solution for business customers: 'Orange Pro Payment'

Today Orange and Ingenico Payment Services announce the launch of 'Orange Pro Payment', a mobile payment solution for professionals and other business customers.

'Orange Pro Payment' is a mobile payment solution that enables professionals to accept payment cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro) via a secure card reader connected to a smartphone or tablet via a bluetooth connection. The payment terminal together with the application acts as a mobile cashier that makes the payment immediate.

Orange Pro Payment : safe, reliable and economical

Werner De Laet, Orange Chief Innovation Officer, explains: "As privileged partner we offer Pro Payment to small businesses and professionals. Craftsmen, gardeners, visiting nurses or doctors, market places, food trucks, cleaners. they all can enjoy an immediate payment with one simple click after performing their services thanks to this reliable and easy to use payment solution. But also SME's can benefit from 'Orange Pro Payment' when their employees perform services at the home of their customers, during fairs or for deliveries. Orange Pro Payment is a safe, reliable and economical payment solution. And easy to use as it only requires a terminal and a smartphone or tablet with the mobile app. This makes that Orange Pro Payment stands out with regards to safety, simplicity and a very low cost."

Anouk Arendt, Country Manager Benelux of Ingenico Payment Services: "The formula of this combination offer between Orange & Ingenico is a good example of showing how experts combine their forces to offer their customers an excellent solution. Orange understands the needs of its mobile customers who need reliable and easy-to-use payment methods at the best price of the market and now they can offer this solution to their customers with our Pro Payment service. Moreover Pro Payment is a solution that combines a safety payment with additional features such as reporting & analysis, product catalogues, customization and other features that make professional lives easier in order to accept payments using innovative technology and reliable connectivity of smart devices. We totally believe in this excellent fusion that brings value to the market and improves customer experience."

The Orange Pro Payment solution is available at 119€ (purchase terminal) + 9,95€/month (excl. VAT).

More info on the Orange Pro Payment solution: https://www.orange.be/nl/opties-en-diensten/pro-payment (https://www.orange.be/nl/opties-en-diensten/pro-payment)

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

