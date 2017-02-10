

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said Friday that Wolfgang Bernhard is to step down from the Board of Management of Daimler AG. The head of Daimler Trucks & Buses has notified the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Manfred Bischoff, and the Chairman of the Board of Management and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Dr. Dieter Zetsche, of his intention not to extend his current contract, which expires in February 2018. Wolfgang Bernhard will leave the company at his own request and for personal reasons.



Wolfgang Bernhard became Head of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division in 2009 and was appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler AG in February 2010. Until March 2013, he was Board of Management Member for Production and Procurement Mercedes-Benz Cars & Mercedes-Benz Vans; since April 2013, he has been responsible for Daimler Trucks & Buses.



