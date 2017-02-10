Arian Silver Corporation - Grant of Share Options

ARIAN SILVER

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

10 February 2017

Grant of Share Options

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian Silver" or the "Company") reports today that, further to its 6 February 2017 statement regarding the adoption of and award under the Company's share option plan, a further grant of an aggregate of 2,250,000 share options over Common Shares has been approved to certain key personnel including the awards to the directors listed below, exercisable at a price of £0.01 until 9 February 2022 and vesting immediately.

The grant of options includes awards made to the following directors:

Name of Director Number of options T. A Bailey 500,000 J. S. Cable 500,000 J.A. Crombie 500,000 Total 1,500,000

Messrs Bailey, Cable and Crombie have the following interests in Common Shares:

Director No. Common Shares % of issued capital T. A. Bailey 1,314,226 0.72% J.S. Cable - 0.00% J.A. Crombie 566,665 0.31%

Director No. Share Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date T. A. Bailey 1,314,226 £0.015 27 February 2019 J.S Cable - - - J. A. Crombie 416,665 £0.015 27 February 2019

Following the grant of share options, Messrs Bailey, Cable and Crombie have the following interests in share options in the Company:

Director No. Options Exercise Price Expiry Date T.A. Bailey 25,000

500,000 £0.70

£0.01 29 May 2018

9 February 2022 J. S. Cable 25,000

500,000 £0.70

£0.01 29 May 2018

2 February 2022 J.A. Crombie 25,000

500,000 £0.70

£0.01 29 May 2018

2 February 2022

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact: