Arian Silver Corporation - Grant of Share Options

PR Newswire
London, February 10
ARIAN SILVER
Trading Symbols
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A
10 February 2017
Grant of Share Options
Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian Silver" or the "Company") reports today that, further to its 6 February 2017 statement regarding the adoption of and award under the Company's share option plan, a further grant of an aggregate of 2,250,000 share options over Common Shares has been approved to certain key personnel including the awards to the directors listed below, exercisable at a price of £0.01 until 9 February 2022 and vesting immediately.
The grant of options includes awards made to the following directors:
|Name of Director
|Number of options
|T. A Bailey
|500,000
|J. S. Cable
|500,000
|J.A. Crombie
|500,000
|Total
|1,500,000
Messrs Bailey, Cable and Crombie have the following interests in Common Shares:
|Director
|No. Common Shares
|% of issued capital
|T. A. Bailey
|1,314,226
|0.72%
|J.S. Cable
|-
|0.00%
|J.A. Crombie
|566,665
|0.31%
|Director
|No. Share Warrants
|Exercise Price
|Expiry Date
|T. A. Bailey
|1,314,226
|£0.015
|27 February 2019
|J.S Cable
|-
|-
|-
|J. A. Crombie
|416,665
|£0.015
|27 February 2019
Following the grant of share options, Messrs Bailey, Cable and Crombie have the following interests in share options in the Company:
|Director
|No. Options
|Exercise Price
|Expiry Date
|T.A. Bailey
|25,000
500,000
|£0.70
£0.01
|29 May 2018
9 February 2022
|J. S. Cable
|25,000
500,000
|£0.70
£0.01
|29 May 2018
2 February 2022
|J.A. Crombie
|25,000
500,000
|£0.70
£0.01
|29 May 2018
2 February 2022
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
For further information please contact:
|Arian Silver Corporation
Jim Williams, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Northland Capital Partners Limited
Gerry Beaney / David Hignell
Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625
OR
|OR
|Beaufort Securities Limited
Jon Belliss
Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0) 7747 788 221