Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Institutional Construction in Croatia to 2020: Market Forecast" report to their offering.

The 'Institutional Construction in Croatia to 2020: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.

Summary:

This report is the result of extensive market research covering the institutional construction industry in Croatia. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Institutional Construction in Croatia to 2020: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the institutional construction industry in Croatia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Croatian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope:

Overview of the institutional construction industry in Croatia.

Historic and forecast market value for the institutional construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2010 through to 2020.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the institutional construction industry for the period 2010 through to 2020.

Reasons To Buy:

This report provides you with valuable data for the institutional construction industry in Croatia.

This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.

This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Institutional Construction: Category Data

3 Institutional Construction: Activity Analysis

4 Educational Buildings Construction: Category Data

5 Healthcare Buildings Construction: Category Data

6 Institutional Buildings Construction: Category Data

7 Religious Buildings Construction: Category Data

8 Research Facilities Construction: Category Data

9 Appendix

