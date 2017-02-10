Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Institutional Construction in the UK to 2020: Market Forecast" report to their offering.

The 'Institutional Construction in the UK to 2020: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.

Summary:

This report is the result of extensive market research covering the institutional construction industry in the UK. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Institutional Construction in the UK to 2020: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the institutional construction industry in the UK. It is an essential tool for companies active across the UK construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

2 INSTITUTIONAL CONSTRUCTION: CATEGORY DATA

2.1 Institutional Construction Output: Historic Market Value

2.2 Institutional Construction Output: Historic Market Value by Cost Type

2.3 Institutional Construction Output: Forecast Market Value

2.4 Institutional Construction Output: Forecast Market Value by Cost Type

2.5 Institutional Construction Value Add: Historic Market Value

2.6 Institutional Construction Value Add: Forecast Market Value

3 INSTITUTIONAL CONSTRUCTION: ACTIVITY ANALYSIS

3.1 New Construction Output

3.2 New Construction Output by Cost Type

3.3 New Construction Output Forecast

3.4 New Construction Output Forecast by Cost Type

3.5 Repair Maintenance Output

3.6 Repair Maintenance Output by Cost Type

3.7 Repair Maintenance Output Forecast

3.8 Repair Maintenance Output Forecast by Cost Type

3.9 Refurbishment Output

3.1 Refurbishment Output by Cost Type

3.11 Refurbishment Output Forecast

3.12 Refurbishment Output Forecast by Cost Type

3.13 Demolition Output

3.14 Demolition Output by Cost Type

3.15 Demolition Output Forecast

3.16 Demolition Output Forecast by Cost Type

4 APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k7sfft/institutional

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170210005372/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Commercial Building Construction