DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Worth 2,162.9 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Component (Solution, and Service), Application Area (Network, Application, Database, and Endpoint), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection and mitigation market size is estimated to grow from USD 824.4 Million in 2016 to USD 2,162.9 Million by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 70 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 230 Pages and in-depth TOC on "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ddos-protection-mitigation-market-111952874.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services help to offer protection and mitigation on endpoints from advanced and sophisticated DDoS attacks. Moreover, increasing demand from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating across diverse industry verticals and regions is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=111952874

The application layer segment to play a key role in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

The application layer, also known as the layer 7, segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing instances of DDoS attacks on the layer of an website or an application, owing to the criticality of its function and features in an enterprise. Rise in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across organizations operating in various industry verticals is triggering growth in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market.

The network layer, also known as the Level 3/4 attacks, segment is also expected to witness significant growth in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market from 2016 to 2021, due to growing instances on advanced DDoS attacks on the network or the transport layer. Such attacks target servers and networks and consume its available resources, disrupting its productive functioning.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical expected to play a significant role in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

The BFSI industry vertical is expected to contribute the largest market share in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, due to increasing digitization in banking operations and rise in the number of government regulations on banking and financial transactions. Moreover, there has been a steep rise in the number of DDoS attacks on banking networks, applications, and databases, affecting the smooth operation of the banking sector.

The healthcare sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021, in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, due to the technological proliferation, introduction of IoT in healthcare sector and a subsequent rise in the number of DDoS attacks in the sector. Adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services in healthcare brings protection from advanced DDoS attacks without affecting the operational effectiveness, thus driving the demand.

North America expected to contribute the largest market share, whereas APAC is expected to grow the fastest

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market from 2016 to 2021, due to the presence of large number of DDoS protection and mitigation solution vendors and early innovative technology adopters across the U.S. and Canada. APAC offers high growth opportunities in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, as there exists an extensive presence of SMEs that are turning towards DDoS protection and mitigation solutions to proficiently safeguard their business processes, particularly in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.

The major vendors in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market include Arbor Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F5 Networks (U.S.), Imperva, Inc. (U.S.), Radware, Ltd. (Israel), Corero Network Security, Inc. (U.S.), Neustar, Inc. (U.S.), Cloudflare, Inc. (U.S.), Nexusguard, Ltd. (U.S.), and DOSarrest Internet Security, Ltd. (Canada).

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=111952874

Browse Related Reports

Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Component (Solution and Service), Enforcement Point (Workstations, Mobile Devices, Servers, POS Terminals), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/endpoint-detection-response-market-261400972.html

Cyber Security Market By Solution (IAM, Encryption, DLP, Risk and Compliance Management, IDS/IPS, UTM, Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, SIEM, Disaster Recovery, DDOS Mitigation, Web Filtering, and Security Services) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cyber-security-market-505.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets