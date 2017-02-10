Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-10 15:54 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egidijus Damulis will leave the investment committee for the real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, as of 13 February this year. Vytautas Bakšinskas and Andrius Daukšas will continue on the committee.



"Egidijus Damulis played a key role in work related to the acquisition of a part of the Vilnius Gates complex as well as its assumption, concept renewal and leasing. Under his leadership of the company, INVL Baltic Real Estate was reorganised into a closed-end investment company. We're grateful to Egidijus for this work, which will have a significant positive impact on growth of assets and the value of the company. We see a possibility for future collaboration with him in considering strategies for the real estate business or the development of specific properties," said Darius Šulnis, the CEO of INVL Asset Management.



Egidijus Damulis notes that in 2016, while he was working at the company, the performance indicators for its assets under management improved and the recently acquired portion of the Vilnius Gates complex was renovated and is set in the near future to become an attractive hub in the capital city for Fintech and high-tech businesses.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Darius Šulnis E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com