Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Life Insurance in Serbia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report to their offering.
The 'Life Insurance in Serbia Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Serbian life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Serbian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.
It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Serbian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Facts and Highlights
2 Executive Summary
3 Economy and Demographics
4 Segment Outlook
5 Outlook by Sub-Segment
6 Distribution Channel Outlook
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Governance, Risk and Compliance
9 Databook
10 Definitions and Methodology
11 About
Companies Mentioned
Generali Osiguranje Srbija ADO
Wiener Städtische Osiguranje
Grawe Osiguranje
Uniqa Zivotno Osiguranje
Kompanija Dunav Osiguranje ADO
Merkur Osiguranje
DDOR Novi Sad Osiguranje
Societe Generale Osiguranje Srbija
Axa ivotno Osiguranje
Sava Zivotno Oisguranje
Triglav Osiguranje ADO
