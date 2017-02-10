Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Life Insurance in Serbia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020" report to their offering.

The 'Life Insurance in Serbia Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Serbian life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Serbian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011-2015) and forecast period (2015-2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Serbian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

5 Outlook by Sub-Segment

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Governance, Risk and Compliance

9 Databook

10 Definitions and Methodology

11 About

Companies Mentioned

Generali Osiguranje Srbija ADO

Wiener Städtische Osiguranje

Grawe Osiguranje

Uniqa Zivotno Osiguranje

Kompanija Dunav Osiguranje ADO

Merkur Osiguranje

DDOR Novi Sad Osiguranje

Societe Generale Osiguranje Srbija

Axa ivotno Osiguranje

Sava Zivotno Oisguranje

Triglav Osiguranje ADO

