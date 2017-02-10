MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Thursday, February 16, 2017, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). A press release including the financial results will be issued prior to the call.

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter and full year during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE: Thursday, February 16, 2017 TIME: 8:00 a.m., EST

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address: www.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514 394 9320 or 1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls) In French: 514 394 9316 or (with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

Contacts:

Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481



Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 5727



