Indonesia LNG Market to Surpass 5.9 MMT by 2025: Says TechSci Research

Declining natural gas production, growing demand from industrial and power sector in the country, coupled with decreasing average landed prices to drive supply for LNG in Indonesia through 2025

According to TechSci Research report "Indonesia LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2025", LNG market in Indonesia is projected to surpass 5.9 MMT by 2025. Growing application of LNG in various end use sectors, contracts with number of countries to supply LNG and construction of pipeline infrastructure in various archipelagos across Bali and Kalimantan are the major factors fueling supply of LNG in the country. Moreover, Indonesia produced around 16.20 MMT of LNG in 2015, out of which 14 MMT was exported and remaining 2.2 MMT was consumed in the domestic market. However, production of dry natural gas declined in the country at a CAGR of 2.62% during 2010-2015. Furthermore, demand for LNG in the country is continuously rising owing to growing demand from industrial and power sector, coupled with commissioning of three gas fired power projects in the Java region, which have a capacity of 2.5 GW. Thus, aforementioned factors are likely to propel supply of LNG in Indonesia during 2016-2025.

In 2015, Java Region accounted for highest market share in Indonesia LNG market owing to rising need for power and rapid industrialization in this region. Moreover, this region receives LNG supply from various terminals such as Lampung LNG (Offshore), Nusantara Regas Satu (Offshore) FSRU, Cilacap FSRU and Bojonegara LNG terminal. Moreover, in 2016 industrial sector accounted for largest share in the LNG market in Indonesia. However, demand for LNG is anticipated to grow fastest from the power sector in the country during the forecast period, on account of increase utilization of LNG in gas fired power plants such as as Tanjung Priok CCGT, Muara Tawar I II III CCGT and Tambak Lorok (Semarang) CCGT.

"Domestic production of natural gas in Indonesia witnessed significant decline during 2010-2015. Contractual obligations for exporting LNG and increasing domestic demand for natural gas in Indonesia have necessitated setting up of LNG import terminals to reduce widening of demand-supply gap. Moreover, rising spending by the Government of Indonesia on LNG infrastructure, installation of offshore LNG terminal and floating storage regasification units (FSRU) are further anticipated to boost supply of LNG in Indonesia during 2016-2025.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Indonesia LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2025" has evaluated the LNG market across seven different regions in Indonesia and provides statistics and information on market structure, industry behaviour and trends. The report includes market projections and potential demand forecasting. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities available in LNG market in Indonesia.

