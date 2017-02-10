Food Thickeners Market Worth 15.80 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Food Thickeners Marketby Type (Hydrocolloids, Protein, Starch), Source (Plant, Animal, Microbial), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Sauces, Marinades & Gravies, Beverages, Dairy, Convenience Foods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by Markets and Markets. The market is projected to reach USD 15.80 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2016 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse91 market data Tables and48 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Food Thickeners Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-thickener-market-168398259.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven by factors such as growth in demand for convenience foods, consumer awareness toward healthy diet, and multiple functionalities and advantages associated with the use of food thickeners

The starch segment, by type, accounted for the largest share in the Food Thickeners Market in 2015

Based on type, the market for starch was the largest in 2015 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing. Factors that are largely driving the consumption of starch as food thickeners are their easy availability and abundant supply across regions, optimum functionality, and relatively lower price in comparison to other food thickeners. They are also preferred because they do not negatively impact the organoleptic properties of food.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=168398259

Plant sourced food thickeners is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by 2022

The market for plant-sourced food thickeners in the Food Thickeners Market is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2016 to 2022. The high demand for plant-sourced food thickeners is mainly due to the four factors-cost effectiveness of plant source, abundant supply & ready availability with a large number of suppliers, nutritional value at par with other sources, and greater level of acceptance by both, vegan and non-vegan populations.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=168398259

The dairy & frozen desserts segment is projected to be the largest market by 2022

The Food Thickeners Market, by application, was dominated by the dairy & frozen desserts segment in 2015. This is due to the wide usage of food thickeners such as hydrocolloids, starch, and proteins, for thickening as well as for other functional purposes such as flavor and texture enhancement in products.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food thickeners during the forecast period

The Food Thickeners Market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the growing volume consumption of various types of food thickeners, as food & beverage manufacturers focus on product innovation, health aspects, and improving functional characteristics such as texture, flavor, and other organoleptic properties of their products.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), and Kerry Group Plc (Ireland). Other players that are active in the industry are Darling Ingredients (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Ashland Specialty Ingredients (U.S.), CP Kelco (U.S.), TIC Gums (U.S.), and Fuerst Day Lawson (U.K.).

Browse related reports:

Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Xanthan, Carrageenan, Alginate, Agar, Pectin, Guar, Locust Bean, Gum Arabic, and CMC), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling, Fat Replacer, and Coating), Source, Application, & by Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydrocolloid-market-1231.html

Industrial Starch Market by Type (Native, Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners), Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), Application (Food, Feed, Paper Making & Corrugation, Pharmaceutical), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-starch-market-104251261.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets