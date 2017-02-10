However, Adnan Amin, the director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), is positive.

When Masdar was established everyone thought it was a publicity stunt. But today the Abu Dhabi government-backed firm has a vibrant portfolio of developing and developed projects.

When IRENA moved to Abu Dhabi many thought it was little more than a publicity stunt. IRENA is now a fast-growing multicultural organization with an ambitious agenda.

"There is always a sense that oil-rich countries are doing this [announcing ambitious renewable energy goals] for publicity. They are not," Amin told pv magazine. "These are very hard economic decisions. We work a lot with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on energy systems transformation and I can tell you there is full awareness among decision-makers that the current system is not sustainable," added Amin.

Amin went on to provide an example of why the economics favor of renewable energy development. Saudi Arabia, he said, "is one of the few countries that burns oil for power generation. The cost of electricity is related to the cost ...

