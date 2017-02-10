IVECO BUS delivers 628 buses to state schools in Minas Gerais, Brazil

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IVECO BUS, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), is delivering 628 buses to the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The buses are destined for use by students, especially those located in rural areas. A handover ceremony took place today in the city of Belo Horizonte with over 400 units distributed to Minas Gerais' respective city halls.

The buses were acquired by virtue of the state's adhesion to the National Development Fund for Education (FNDE), which was established in 2016. This most recent order follows a further tender won by IVECO BUS last year for the delivery of 400 vehicles. In all, the FNDE order foresees the provision of up to 1,600 buses from IVECO BUS. This represents an important step for the brand's offering expansion in Brazil, a market where it only recently began dedicated commercial activities in 2014.

The ORE 2 bus model being supplied is designed to run in urban and rural environments maintaining high levels of comfort and safety for the students on board, including passengers with reduced mobility. Each bus has a maximum capacity for 48 students with features that put them ahead of the competition, including: a wheelchair accessibility lift, an anti-crush wide door and emergency exit. The vehicle is the only one in its category with an automatic differential lock that facilitates maneuvering around difficult situations without the intervention of the driver. This order marks the largest unit sale of the ORE 2 model since its launch in March 2016.

The 628 units delivered are fitted with IVECO Tector engines, engineered by FPT Industrial, CNH Industrial's powertrain brand, which feature a maximum output of 206 horsepower: the highest in the vehicle category.

IVECO BUS counts more than 7,500 vehicles in circulation at the service of the Caminho da Escola (Way to School) Program, developed by the Brazilian Federal Government.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:





Alessia Domanico Laura Overall Corporate Communications - Global Corporate Communications Manager CNH Industrial CNH Industrial Tel: +44 (0)2077 660 326 Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338



E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com



Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466957/CNH_Industrial_IVECO.jpg

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160119/323658LOGO







