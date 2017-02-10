Bombardier Inc. / Media Advisory: Bombardier to report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results on February 16, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb 10, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSX:BBD-A))(TSX: BBD.B (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSX:BBD-B))(OTCQX: BDRBF (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=BDRBF)) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Thursday, February 16, 2017, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). A press release including the financial results will be issued prior to the call.
Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter and full year during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.
|DATE:
|Thursday, February 16, 2017
|TIME:
|8:00 a.m., EST
The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address: www.bombardier.com (http://www.bombardier.com/).
Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:
|In English:
|514 394 9320 orÂ
|Â
|1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)Â
|Â
|+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)Â
|Â
|Â
|In French:
|514 394 9316 orÂ
|(with translation)
|1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)Â
|Â
|+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)Â
The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.
Contacts:
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481
Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 5727
