Bombardier Inc.: Media Advisory: Bombardier to report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results on February 16, 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb 10, 2017) - Bombardier will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Thursday, February 16, 2017, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). A press release including the financial results will be issued prior to the call.

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter and full year during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE: Thursday, February 16, 2017 TIME: 8:00 a.m., EST

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address: www.bombardier.com (http://www.bombardier.com/).



Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514 394 9320 orÂ Â 1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)Â Â +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)Â Â Â In French: 514 394 9316 orÂ (with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)Â Â +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)Â

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

Contacts:

Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481



Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 5727