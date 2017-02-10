BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC - Change of Manager, Name, CoSec & Registered Office

10 February 2017

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc

(the "Company", formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust plc)

LEI - 2138003QINEGCHYGW702

Statement re Change of Manager, Name, Company Secretary and Registered Office

Further to the announcement on 30 November 2016, the Board of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is pleased to announce the following with effect from 11 February 2017:-

Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited has been appointed as the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager in place of BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.

The Company's name has therefore been changed to Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc from BlackRock Income Strategies Trust plc.

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC has been appointed as Company Secretary in place of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited.

The registered office of the Company has been changed to 7th Floor, 40 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2BY in place of Exchange Place One, 1 Semple Street Edinburgh EH3 8BL.

The Company's shares will trade under the new name on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 08.00 a.m. London time on 13 February 2017. The Company's trading instrument display mnemonic (TIDM) will change to ADIG in place of BIST. The LEI, ISIN and SEDOL numbers will remain unchanged. Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. Any new share certificates issued will bear the name Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc.

The Company's new website will be available at www.aberdeendiversified.co.uk as of 13 February 2017.

