SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- Zscaler, the leading cloud security company, today announced the appointment of Remo Canessa to the position of Chief Financial Officer. The Zscaler™ cloud security platform transforms enterprise network and security infrastructure by providing employees secure and fast access to the internet, cloud and internal applications no matter where they are and what device they are using. Zscaler protects more than 5,000 organizations with over 15 million users in 185 countries worldwide.

Canessa is a recognized industry leader with more than 30 years of financial management experience in both public and private technology companies, including 15 years as CFO at category-leading security and network infrastructure companies.

"We are proud to have someone with Remo's background and expertise to lead our financial team," said Jay Chaudhry, founder and CEO of Zscaler. "Remo's track record of leading companies through rapid growth and expansion are perfectly suited to help us scale our business to meet the rapidly increasing market demand. With Remo on board, we now have the leadership team to take our company to the next level."

Canessa will start immediately, focusing on shaping Zscaler's corporate strategy and readying its financial operations for its next stage of growth.

"I have witnessed Zscaler's momentum from the outside and I am thrilled to be joining the Zscaler team," stated Canessa. "Zscaler foresaw the massive growth in cloud services years ago, and I am convinced that Zscaler is unique in its ability to secure this transformation from the corporate data center to the cloud. As enterprises embrace the cloud, they will turn to Zscaler for its vision, proven experience, and scale for their security."

Canessa's 30-year career includes 11 years as CFO at network intelligence and service leader Infoblox, where he led that company through a successful IPO in 2012, and three years as CFO at NetScreen Technologies, where he completed a successful IPO and sale of the company to Juniper Networks. His breadth of experience includes strategic planning, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, corporate finance, and treasury. Canessa has a bachelor's degree in accounting from UC Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Santa Clara. He currently sits on the Board of Aerohive.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, is revolutionizing Internet security with the industry's first Security as a Service Platform. As the most innovative firm in the $35 billion security market, Zscaler is used by more than 5,000 leading organizations, including 50 of the Fortune 500, protecting more than 15 million users worldwide against cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Zscaler is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for Secure Web Gateways and delivers a safe and productive Internet experience for every user, from any device or location -- 100% in the cloud. Zscaler delivers unified, carrier-grade internet security, next generation firewall, web security, sandboxing/advanced persistent threat (APT) protection, data loss prevention, SSL inspection, traffic shaping, policy management and threat intelligence -- all without the need for on-premises hardware, appliances or software. To learn more, visit us at www.zscaler.com.

Zscaler ™, SHIFT ™, Direct-to-Cloud ™ and ZPA ™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Whitney Glockner Black

Director of Communications

650-260-4616

wblack@zscaler.com



