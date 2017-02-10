The European anti-dumping tariffs saga took another turn this week, as the European Commission announced plans to propose an 18-month extension of the tariffs against Chinese module manufacturers, after the initial proposal to extend the tariffs by two years was rejected by a majority of the European Union's 28 member states in January.

As with much in European politics of late, there is much disagreement over the most effective way to support PV as it grows, and it remains to be seen what will happen when the 18-month extension proposal is put before the member states on 3rd March.

There was more news from Europe this week, as Germany's latest tender for 200 MW of capacity showed good competition, with an average bid price of €0.0658/kWh. Nine projects were granted as a result of the tender, with the lowest successful bid at €0.0600.

Storage steams ahead

The latest analysis from Clean Horizon pointed to some big developments in France, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...