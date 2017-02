Strategic Equity Capital PLC

10 February 2017

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company acknowledges that Jo Dixon, an independent non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as an independent non-executive director of BB Healthcare Trust PLC ("BBH") on 16 October 2016. BBH commenced dealings on the London Stock Exchange on 2 December 2016.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603

PATAC Limited