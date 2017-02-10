O'FALLON, IL--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Bubba Mills, CEO and owner of Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, was a featured guest recently on the national cable TV show, "Moving America Forward."

"Moving America Forward" airs nationwide and is hosted by renowned actor William Shatner, and Doug Llewelyn is News Anchor. The "Moving America Forward" series celebrates the achievements and contributions of businesses and entrepreneurs across the nation.

"I am honored to be included in this prestigious TV series that informs, educates and enlightens viewers across the nation as well as internationally," said Mills.

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, one of the real estate industry's leading consulting and coaching firms. The company's clients include 81 of the Top 250 real estate professionals in the country, with a total of 102 awards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and REAL Trends 2016 report based on Team Volume and Team Units.

About Corcoran Consulting & Coaching

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is an international Real Estate, Mortgage, and Small Business coaching company committed to helping clients balance success in business, while building value in life.

To find out more about Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, call 1-800-957-8353 or visit us at www.CorcoranCoaching.com.

