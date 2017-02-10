EXEL COMPOSITES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 FEBRUARY 2017 at 18:15 EET



Exel Composites Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 Section 5 regarding change in shareholdings



Exel Composites Plc has on 10 February 2017 received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of Försäkrings Ab Alandia falls under 5% of the voting rights and share capital in Exel Composites Plc.



Through share transactions concluded on 10 February 2017, the total indirect holding of Försäkrings Ab Alandia through the companies Försäkringsaktiebolaget Pensions-Alandia, Pensions-Alandia and Försäkringsaktiebolaget Liv-Alandia amounts to 537,987 shares representing 4,5% of the shares and voting rights of the Company.



Exel Composites has a total of 11,896,843 shares. There is only one class of shares, each share entitling one vote.



Vantaa, 10 February 2017



Exel Composites Plc Mikko Kettunen CFO



For further information, please contact: Mikko Kettunen, CFO tel. +358 50 347 7462 mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com



