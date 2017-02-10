Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2017) - Minera IRL Limited (CSE: MIRL) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "MIRL". The shares are also listed on the Lima Stock Exchange in Peru, and the company is exploring options for re-listing in London.

Based in Peru, Minera IRL is focused primarily on gold. The company's flagship project is Ollachea, an advanced gold development project with high potential for reserve and resource expansion located in southern Peru. A drilling program of approximately 5,200 meters has been completed, with final results expected to be released near the end of February.

The company also operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine in the high Andes of central Peru, which has been in continuous production for 8 years, with gold production of 6,149 ounces in the 4th quarter. There is an active exploration program ongoing that is intended to extend the life of the mine.

The shares are trading at $0.18, and with 231 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $41.6 million.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.minera-irl.com, contact Carlos Ruiz de Castilla at 778-387-5434 or email minera@irl.com.pe.

