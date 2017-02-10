Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal digital printing and dyeing machines marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 51 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

"The global digital printing and dyeing machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% through 2021. The increasing demand for textiles in the automotive sector to be used in the interior of vehicles is one of the key driving factors affecting the growth of the market," says Gaurav Mohindru, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for engineering tools research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global digital printing and dyeing machines market is dominated by global vendors like Acme Machinery, Alliance Machines, Loris Bellini, Cubotex Dyeing Machines, and FLAINOX. The vendors in the market have a wide geographical presence with many manufacturing facilities and innovative strategies to strengthen their footholds in the market. To succeed and survive in this extremely competitive environment, vendors are introducing distinguished product offerings and services with a clear and unique value proposition.

Top five vendors in the global printing and dyeing machines market

ACME MACHINERY

ACME MACHINERY has developed and manufactured series of dyeing machines with thousands of their products marketed in more than 20 countries, including the US, Japan, France, England, Italy, and Australia. Most of its products are patented in Germany, the US, Japan, England, Italy, Australia, China, and Taiwan.

Alliance Machines Textiles

Alliance Machines Textiles is a manufacturer of dyeing and finishing machines. The product offerings of the company also include BENE DURAND machines. It also offers finishing and dyeing machines, reconditioned machines and spare parts.

Cubotex

Cubotex's product range includes different types of machinery such as cabinet machines, bobbin/fiber dyeing machines, drum dyeing machines, and steamers. The company manufactures 100% of its machines in Italy with the design department in close contact.

FLAINOX

FLAINOX operates in the dyeing and finishing plant and machinery construction sector. Right from its beginning, the company has based its development on the principle of a synergic collaboration with the most qualified customers.

Loris Bellini

Loris Bellini's aim is to design, manufacture, and sell very high-quality dyeing machines. With over 60 years of experience and advent of new technology, the company offers products that significantly cut the utility consumption. Their machines also ensure a drastic decrease in running costs and are environment-friendly.

