TORONTO, 2017-02-10 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX:MND) today announced that its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results will be released after market close on February 15, 2017, followed by a conference call with Mark Sander, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on February 16, 2017 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).



Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:



Participant Number: (201) 689-8344 Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8290 Conference ID: 13655158



A replay of the conference call will be available until 23:59 (Toronto time), March 2, 2017 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:



Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853 Encore ID: 13655158



For Further Information:



Mark Sander President and Chief Executive Officer



Greg DiTomaso Director of Investor Relations



Contact: +1.647.260.1566



About Mandalay Resources Corporation:



Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia, Chile, and Sweden, and a development project in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas, and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.