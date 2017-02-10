MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") a consolidator of e-commerce assets in Health and Wellness in conjunction with its board of directors, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Tina Sampalis to the Company's Board of Directors.

Tina Sampalis, M.D., Ph.D., is an oncology surgeon trained in physiology at McGill University in Montreal, medicine at the University of Patras (Greece), dermatology at Gottingen University (Germany) and Marselisborg University (Denmark), pediatric, general and oncology surgery at the University of Athens (Greece), graduate training (Ph.D.) in Surgical Research at the University of Athens and a second Ph.D. in Epidemiology and Experimental Surgery at McGill University.

Dr. Sampalis' leading work in Nutraceuticals includes Neptune Technologies & Bioressources, where she discovered one of the primary reasons krill oil is so beneficial to human health: Phospholipids. Dr. Sampalis is the named inventor of Neptune's composition and application patents. As the former President of Acasti Pharma Inc. she led the development of a novel patented active pharmaceutical ingredient targeting the prevention and treatment of hypertriglyceridemia and cardio metabolic-disorders.

She is the Founder and President of the AGOO Children's Health & Wellness Center, a state-of-the-art multidisciplinary comprehensive, pediatric-adolescent medical center and accredited McGill University teaching site in Quebec.

Dr. Sampalis has received several international scholarships and awards for her work on the clinical implementation of retinols for skin and breast cancer, including the Helen Hutchison Award for geriatric medicine. Her work on scintimammography resulted in her appointment at the International Educational Speakers Bureau, the Canadian and U.S. Faculty of Medical Speakers for Breast Imaging.

As an international scholar, Dr. Sampalis leads the development and implementation of innovative micro-invasive and stereotactic robotic surgical techniques for breast cancer, for which a U.S. and Canadian patent application has been filed. She is a member of the American Association of Naturopathic Medicine. Dr. Sampalis has published papers in multiple peer-reviewed publications. She was named one of the 10 most successful women in Quebec (Les Affaires, 18-24 September 2010) and one of the 100 most successful globally by the Princeton Global Network.

Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V - "RLV") President and CEO, Aurelio Useche, stated, "We are very honored to have Dr. Sampalis join our Company. The addition of Dr. Sampalis closes the value chain by providing deep expertise in scientific and evidence based nutraceutical and medical trends, which can be leveraged through the consolidation of e-commerce assets such as BioGanix as announced on December 22, 2016."

About Relevium Technologies Inc.

Relevium is a TSX Venture listed issuer focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector, specifically under three important verticals: Pain Relief, Recovery and Performance. Relevium Technologies Inc. currently holds patented intellectual property for application of static magnetic fields on direct-to-consumer devices, which aid in decreasing pain, improving recovery time and enhancing overall physical performance.

About BioGanix

http://www.bioganix.com/">BioGanix (http://www.bioganix.com/) was founded with customer results in mind, to provide the best quality, best researched, and most potent formulas at competitive prices, while providing excellent and personal customer care. BioGanix puts our customers first, and do everything we can to keep them happy.

BioGanix prides itself on using only the best and purest ingredients in our manufacturing processes. BioGanix only provides premium quality products, and doesn't cut any corners in manufacturing processes. All BioGanix products have been 3rd Party Laboratory tested and verified, and are manufactured in GMP Certified and FDA inspected facilities in the USA.

BioGanix currently has over 16 of the best-selling dietary supplement products available, varying from trending weight loss products, to proven health supporting supplements that supports various processes in the body, including digestive health, heart health, brain health, blood sugar, as well as anti-aging supplements.

