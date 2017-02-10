Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2017) - David Morgan of The Morgan Report interviewed Nelson M. Skalbania, Chairman of Mag One Products (CSE: MDD) (FSE: 304) (OTCQB: MGPRF).

This video interview can be viewed at InvestmentPitch.com. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Mag One" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_81kxc1x2/David-Morgan-Interview-Mag-One-Products-Inc-CSE-MDD-January-2017

Mag One Products Inc. is a technology, processing and production company. The company intends on commercializing all three of its initial projects:

I. Magboards

II. High Purity MgO and Mg(OH)2 and,

III. Magnesium metal.

Mag One has partnered with MagBoard LLC of California to create a new 50/50 Joint Venture company, Magboard Products Inc., to establish manufacturing of their ROK-ON™ Structural Insulated Sheathing near the company's terraces of tailings in Quebec.

In December, the company announced at the press conference that Investissement Québec has been authorized to grant Mag One Operations Inc., the company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary, financial assistance, in the form of a non-refundable contribution of up to $495,000 under the Economic Diversification Fund-MRC des Sources Program.

This significant contribution towards the first Phase of Mag One's HydroMetallurgical Pilot Plant to produce high-purity magnesium oxide ("MgO") and SiO2 will go towards the purchase of essential pilot equipment, onsite Project Manager, labour and engineering costs. This pilot plant is essential to verify to potential customers and companies interested in offtake agreements, the grain size and quality of the products produced prior to pricing and quantities. The production of excellent quality and high-purity MgO is the precursor to the company's ultimate goal of producing magnesium metal.

The company has 50 Million tonnes of already-mined serpentinite tailings comprised of approximately 22% Magnesium. That translates to Eleven (11) Million tonnes of Magnesium. With a targeted production of 100,000 tonnes per year of magnesium there is enough ore for 110 years as the tailings contain some 11,000,000 tonnes of magnesium.

David Morgan is a widely recognized analyst in the precious and base metals industry and consults for hedge funds, high worth investors, mining companies, depositories and bullion dealers. He is publisher of The Morgan Report on precious metals, author of the recently published "Second Chance", and featured speaker at investment conferences worldwide. For more information on precious and base metals or to subscribe to his newsletter, please visit www.themorganreport.com.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.MagOneProducts.com, or contact Nelson M. Skalbania, Chairman, at 604-669-4771 or email ir@MagOneProducts.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com